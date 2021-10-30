Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $137.86 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.