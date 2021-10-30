Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.