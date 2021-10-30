Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

