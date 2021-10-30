Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Identiv posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,996. Identiv has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

