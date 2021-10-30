Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post sales of $59.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Repay reported sales of $37.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

