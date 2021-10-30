Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 160.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

