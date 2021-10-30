Analyzing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 4 11 0 2.73

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.11%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.39 $58.12 million $2.37 14.62 Infineon Technologies $9.60 billion 6.39 $412.38 million $0.33 142.36

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.55% 7.55% Infineon Technologies 7.73% 12.50% 5.91%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Infineon Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

