Andra AP fonden Buys 4,700 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.