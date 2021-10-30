Andra AP fonden Buys New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

