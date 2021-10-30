Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

