Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $94,171,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $58,354,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 232,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,167 shares of company stock worth $33,075,416. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

