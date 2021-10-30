Andra AP fonden Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $487.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

