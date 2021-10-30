Andra AP fonden Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $13,901,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.