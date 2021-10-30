Andra AP fonden Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

