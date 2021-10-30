Andra AP fonden Invests $1.36 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after purchasing an additional 256,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,848,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.