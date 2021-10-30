Andra AP fonden Invests $2.14 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $77.79 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

