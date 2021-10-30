Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 7,900 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several research reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

