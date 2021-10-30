Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

