Andra AP fonden Sells 12,800 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

