Andra AP fonden Sells 17,400 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,974.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 26.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 929,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

