Andra AP fonden Sells 36,400 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $114.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

