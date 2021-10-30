Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $22,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ANEB stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

