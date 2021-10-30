Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

APTV stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

