Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 290.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Arch Resources worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

