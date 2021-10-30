ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

