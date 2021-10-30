Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $764,753.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

