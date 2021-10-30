argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $301.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a 1 year low of $245.91 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.04.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

