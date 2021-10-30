Argo Blockchain (ARBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $16.85 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

