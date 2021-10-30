Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0579

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Argon has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $724,829.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,286,796 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.