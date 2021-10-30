Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.97

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $261.64 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,908,126 coins and its circulating supply is 132,787,229 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

