Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.