Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.51

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.51 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 97,277 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £167.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.51.

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

