Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

