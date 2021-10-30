Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,180 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 799,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL opened at $42.17 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.