Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Busey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.