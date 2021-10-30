Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

