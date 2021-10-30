Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.

