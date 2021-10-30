Assetmark Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46.

