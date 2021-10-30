Assetmark Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 414,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.