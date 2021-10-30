Assetmark Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

COF opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

