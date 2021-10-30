Assetmark Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,312 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $124.21 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

