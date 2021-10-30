Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.86.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

