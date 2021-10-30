Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $233.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $234.96. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

