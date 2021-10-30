Assetmark Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Financial Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.89 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

