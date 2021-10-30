Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

