Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

