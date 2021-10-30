Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $71.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.