Assetmark Inc. Sells 231,770 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,770 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.