Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,764 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

