Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

